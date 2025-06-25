The World Is A Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die announce new album, share new track

The World Is A Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Dreams of Being Dust and will be out on August 22 via Epitaph Records. The record features eleven tracks including their previously released songs “Beware the Centrist” and “Auguries of Guilt”. The band has also released a new song called “Se Sufre Pero Se Goza" which features Brendan Murphy of END and Counterparts. The World Is A Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die released their album Illusory Walls in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.