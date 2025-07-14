Yellowcard has released a video for their new song “Take What You Want”. The song is off their upcoming album Better Days, which will be out on October 10 via Better Noise Music. Yellowcard released their EP Childhood Eyes in 2023. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryAgriculture to release new album, share “Bodhidharma” video
Next StoryHeartrunner: "Meditations"
Yellowcard: "Take What You Want"
Yellowcard to release new album, share two new songs
Yellowcard in the studio with Travis Barker
Blink, Patd, Bad Religion, Weezer, Offspring, Gaslight to play When We Were Young Festival 2025
Iggy Pop, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Bad Religion, more to play Punkspring 2025