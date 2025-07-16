Hard Chiller have released a video for their new song “The Wall”. The song is off their upcoming debut album Baby! which will be out on August 1 via Born Losers Records. Hard Chiller will be touring the US with The Sound of Animals Fighting in September and released their EP Heavy Cell in 2024. Check out the video below.
Hard Chiller: "The Wall"
