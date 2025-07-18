Pool Kids have released a video for their new song “Leona Street”. The video was directed and edited by Christine Goodwyne and Zach Miller. The song is off their upcoming album Easier Said Than Done which will be out on August 15 via Epitaph Records. Pool Kids will be touring North America starting in September and released their self-titled album in 2022. Check out the video below.
