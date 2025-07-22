(LA's) People Talk (members of Alice Bag, Redd Kross, Jawbox, Roddy Radiation) release LP

Anonymous Source, Posted by 19 minutes ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile

(LA's) People Talk is a new band featuring members Sharif Dumani (Alice Bag, Exploding Flowers, Classics of Love), Janet Housden (Redd Kross, Love Dolls), Adam Wade (Jawbox, Shudder To Think, Sweet 75), Liam Philpot (Jimmy Cliff, Roddy Radiation), Dan Collins (The Shakes), and Jesse Benson (The L.A. Times). They have just released their debut LP, which also comes with a 7-inch. The record is jsut being released now, but it was recorded at the end of 2011/beginning of 2012, with mixing and additional tracking completed in 2024. The album features guest vocals and album artwork by Jesse Michaels (Operation Ivy, Classics of Love, Common Rider). That's out now via Recess records.