Sprints have released videos for their two new songs, “Beg” and “Rage”. Both of the videos were directed and produced by David Willis and edited by Andrii Vasylennko. The songs are off their upcoming album All That Is Over which will be out on September 26 via City Slang and Sub Pop Records. Sprints will be touring Ireland and the UK in November and will be touring Europe in March 2026. They released their album Letter To Self in 2024. Check out the videos below.