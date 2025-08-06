Die Spitz have released a video for their new song “Pop Punk Anthem (Sorry For The Delay)”. The video was directed and edited by Justin Wilson. The song is off their upcoming debut album Something to Consume which will be out on September 12 via Third Man Records. Die Spitz will be touring North America this fall, including dates opening for Viagra Boys in September. The band released their record Teeth in 2023. Check out the video below.