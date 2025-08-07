Dying Wish have announced US tour dates for this fall and winter. Static Dress, Gouge Away, Orthodox, and Boltcutter will be joining them on all dates and will be joined by Big Boy, Gridiron, and End of Dayz on their Dying Wishmas show. The treck will begin on November 14 in Nashville, Tennessee, and will wrap up on December 12 at their Dying Wishmas show in Portland, Oregon.

Dying Wish will be touring the US starting in September and will be touring Europe starting in late October. The band will be releasing their new album Flesh Stays Together on September 26 via SharpTone Records. Their most recent album was 2023’s Symptoms Of Survival. Check out the dates below.