Dying Wish / Static Dress / Gouge Away / Orthodox / Boltcutter (US)

Dying Wish
by Tours

Dying Wish have announced US tour dates for this fall and winter. Static Dress, Gouge Away, Orthodox, and Boltcutter will be joining them on all dates and will be joined by Big Boy, Gridiron, and End of Dayz on their Dying Wishmas show. The treck will begin on November 14 in Nashville, Tennessee, and will wrap up on December 12 at their Dying Wishmas show in Portland, Oregon.

Dying Wish will be touring the US starting in September and will be touring Europe starting in late October. The band will be releasing their new album Flesh Stays Together on September 26 via SharpTone Records. Their most recent album was 2023’s Symptoms Of Survival. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 14Eastside BowlNashville, TN
Nov 15The Masquerade - HellAtlanta, GA
Nov 16The UndergroundCharlotte, NC
Nov 17The Canal ClubRichmond, VA
Nov 18Baltimore SoundstageBaltimore, MD
Nov 20WarsawBrooklyn, NY
Nov 21AMHAmityville, NY
Nov 22TLAPhiladelphia, PA
Nov 23RoyaleBoston, MA
Nov 25Town BallroomBuffalo, NY
Nov 26The RoxyLakewood, OH
Nov 28The ShelterDetroit, MI
Nov 29MetroChicago, IL
Nov 30Delmar HallSt. Louis, MO
Dec 03Summit Music HallDenver, CO
Dec 05The Nile TheaterMesa, AZ
Dec 09The Regent TheaterLos Angeles, CA
Dec 10924 GilmanBerkeley, CA
Dec 12Roseland TheaterPortland, OR