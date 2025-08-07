Dying Wish have announced US tour dates for this fall and winter. Static Dress, Gouge Away, Orthodox, and Boltcutter will be joining them on all dates and will be joined by Big Boy, Gridiron, and End of Dayz on their Dying Wishmas show. The treck will begin on November 14 in Nashville, Tennessee, and will wrap up on December 12 at their Dying Wishmas show in Portland, Oregon.
Dying Wish will be touring the US starting in September and will be touring Europe starting in late October. The band will be releasing their new album Flesh Stays Together on September 26 via SharpTone Records. Their most recent album was 2023’s Symptoms Of Survival. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 14
|Eastside Bowl
|Nashville, TN
|Nov 15
|The Masquerade - Hell
|Atlanta, GA
|Nov 16
|The Underground
|Charlotte, NC
|Nov 17
|The Canal Club
|Richmond, VA
|Nov 18
|Baltimore Soundstage
|Baltimore, MD
|Nov 20
|Warsaw
|Brooklyn, NY
|Nov 21
|AMH
|Amityville, NY
|Nov 22
|TLA
|Philadelphia, PA
|Nov 23
|Royale
|Boston, MA
|Nov 25
|Town Ballroom
|Buffalo, NY
|Nov 26
|The Roxy
|Lakewood, OH
|Nov 28
|The Shelter
|Detroit, MI
|Nov 29
|Metro
|Chicago, IL
|Nov 30
|Delmar Hall
|St. Louis, MO
|Dec 03
|Summit Music Hall
|Denver, CO
|Dec 05
|The Nile Theater
|Mesa, AZ
|Dec 09
|The Regent Theater
|Los Angeles, CA
|Dec 10
|924 Gilman
|Berkeley, CA
|Dec 12
|Roseland Theater
|Portland, OR