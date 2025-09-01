Dying Wish has released a video for their new song “Revenge in Carnage”. The video was directed by Imani Givertz and Pedro Carrillo. The song is off their upcoming album Flesh Stays Together which will be out on September 26 via SharpTone Records. Dying Wish will be touring the US starting in November and released their album Symptoms of Survival in 2023. Check out the video below.
