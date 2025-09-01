Episode #699.996 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Maura Weaver stops by to talk about her upcoming album Strange Devotion (out on September 18 via Feel It Records), recording in a haunted studio, the story behind “Museum Glass”, and so much more. Maura also talks about the news of the week with John and Em. They discuss Foo Fighters and Nine Inch Nails swapping drummers, Militarie Gun’s upcoming album and “B A D I D E A” video, Cock Sparrer’s final LA show, new wave, and so much more. Listen to the episode below!
