Action/Adventure have released a video for their new song “Something Isn’t Right” which features Dan Lambton of rationale. The song is off their upcoming album Ever After which will be out on October 24 via Pure Noise Records. Action/Adventure will be touring the US starting in October and released their album Imposter Syndrome in 2022. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryCheck out the debut track by Beneath You!... they have members of Dancehall Crashers and Limp!
Next StoryRibbon Skirt to release new EP, share "LUCKY8"
Action/Adventure: "Something Isn't Right" (ft. Dan Lambton)
Action/Adventure to release new album, share "URL" video
Action/Adventure: "Real Juicer Hours"
Militarie Gun, Koyo, Action/Adventure, Cliffdiver, more to play Four Chord Music Fest 2024
The Wonder Years / Anxious / Sweet Pill / Action/Adventure (US & CAN)