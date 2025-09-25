Episode #699.99999 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Em and John talk about recent shows they went to, including Pogues (read the review here), The Dirty Nil (read the review here), Slayer, and Morrissey. They also hit some news stories including Descendents upcoming reissue of I Don’t Want To Grow Up, Jayniac Jr.’s new song and video, Crazy and the Brains new single on Hellcat Records, the FTC suing Ticketmaster, and Morrissey cancelling shows following a death threat. Oh yeah, and John speaks in a British accent. Listen to the episode below!
Previous StoryVideos: Sprints: "Need"
Hanson and Stephen Egerton play Descendents tune at Riot Fest
Jayniac Jr. release "GirlFoe" video
Hellcat records releases new Crazy & the Brains single
Descendents to re-release 'I don't want to grow up'
Blink-182 perform “Hope” with Stephen Egerton at Riot Fest
Morrissey cancels shows due to death threat
Morrissey wants to sell YOU his rights to the Smiths
Iona Zajac to release debut album, shares "Dilute" video
Jayniac Jr.: "UnDead Friends" (ft. Maul Doll)
Blink-182 cover “Hope” by Descendents live