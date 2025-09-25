Episode #699.99999 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Em and John talk about recent shows they went to, including Pogues (read the review here), The Dirty Nil (read the review here), Slayer, and Morrissey. They also hit some news stories including Descendents upcoming reissue of I Don’t Want To Grow Up, Jayniac Jr.’s new song and video, Crazy and the Brains new single on Hellcat Records, the FTC suing Ticketmaster, and Morrissey cancelling shows following a death threat. Oh yeah, and John speaks in a British accent. Listen to the episode below!