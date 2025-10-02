Flogging Molly have announced details for 2026’s Salty Dog Cruise. Along with Flogging Molly, Bad Religion, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls, The Adicts, Lucero, Spiritual Cramp, The Rumjacks, Death of Guitar Pop, Beans on Toast, Pinata Protest, Catbite, The Kilograms, Hoist The Colors, Lost West, The Inciters, The Crombies, and Punk Rock Karaoke will be playing. There will also be a half-pipe experience with pro-skater Matt Hensley and friends.

This is the first Flogging Molly live date that has been announced since the band cancelled all of their 2025 US tour dates earlier this year following frontman Dave King’s illness. The cruise sets sail from Miami, Florida on October 25, 2026, goes to Cozumel, Mexico, and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas, before returning to Miami on October 30.