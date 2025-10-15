Sugar have released a video for their new song “House of Dead Memories”. This is their first new song in over thirty years and is available digitally now via Granary Music/BMG. It was recorded in June 2025 at Tiny Telephone in Oakland, California. Sugar also announced their first live performances since 1995. The shows will take place in May in New York City and London, England.

Sugar will be releasing a box set called Copper Blue - The Singles Collection. The box set will feature singles, B-sides, and live tracks that were recorded during their July 22, 1992 show at Cabaret Metro in Chicago, Illinois. It will be out on November 28 for Record Store Day Black Friday. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.