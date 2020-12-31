Best of 2020

2020 as a whole really really sucked! but rather than focusing on how much it sucked this year, I would rather focus on the good of this year. As most of us shut down earlier this year due to the COVID-19 crisis. I spent the better part of the year trying to keep sane. One vice was to focus on my mental well-being and focusing only on the things I can control. Tried to not focus on the news and the horrible administration in the states, let go of the anger I have over how divided the states have become. I focused on making masks for loved ones, worked on a kick-ass collaboration with the incomparable Melanie Kaye, focused on Women in the music scene, took a trip upstate New York to socially distance explore the wonders right outside my tiny stoop. Music was one thing that kept me sane and I am always thankful for having Punknews as a place I can come to. Thank you to the readers and thank you for still being here to give me a place to come to.
To make the best of this year, our stages are struggling. I personally miss live shows dearly (having spent almost every weekend since I was 22 at a venue) and hope to see myself back at it one day. Please consider donating or buying merch to the venues and bands to help save the places/things we love.
Save Our Stages
Saint Vitus Bar
Support Local Venues
I would also encourage folks to purchase Livestream tickets to keep the bands we love afloat until we can see each other again.
Hopefully, 2021 will be better. Keep your masks on and stay safe everyone.
Here are my top 10 glimmers of joy from 2020. Thanks to these albums and bands for getting me through this crazy year. Also, If you would like to check out my 2020 mixtape, you can click here.
