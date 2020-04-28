Red Scare to host Variety Show

Red Scare to host Variety Show
by Red Scare

Chicago based punk label Red Scare is hosting a Variety Show this Friday, May 1st, 2020. The show starts at 6 PM EST and will cover acts like Billy Liar, Nothington, Sam Russo, Sincere Engineer, Brendan Kelly, The Menzingers, Broadway Calls, Red City Radio, The Bombpops and much more. 100% of the donations to the event will go towards the bands that have lost their gigs due to the pandemic. For the full details, you can click here