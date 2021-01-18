Stacey Dee and Miguel Happoldt cover Ramones with Punk Rock Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke released a new cover. This time, Stacey Dee of Bad Cop/Bad Cop and Miguel Happoldt of Skunk Records (and Sublime contributor) released a cover of Ramones' "Cretin Hop."

Punk rock Karaoke is the touring act that includes punk rock veterans who kick out the classics while members of the audience get to sing the lyrics. Stan Lee of The Dickies, Greg Hetson of Circle Jerks, Darrin Pfeiffer of Goldfinger, and Randy Bradbury of Pennywise frequently serve as the band on tour.

You can see the video below.