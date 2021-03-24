Efram from Death By Stereo covers Bouncing souls with Punk Rock Karaoke

Efrem Schulz of Death By Stereo, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and Manic Hispanic has recorded a Bouncing Souls cover with Punk Rock Karaoke. They recorded a version of True Believers." You can see that below.

Punk Rock Karaoke is the touring act that includes punk rock veterans who kick out the classics while members of the audience get to sing the lyrics. Stan Lee of The Dickies, Greg Hetson of Circle Jerks, Darrin Pfeiffer of Goldfinger, and Randy Bradbury of Pennywise frequently serve as the band on tour.