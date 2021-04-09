Wil Wheaton and Punk Rock Karaoke cover Dead Kennedys

Here's an unexpected collaboration. Wil Wheaton of Star Trek: The Next Generation and Tabletop has covered The Dead Kennedys with Punk rock Karaoke. They do a version of "Police Truck."

Punk Rock Karaoke is the touring act that includes punk rock veterans who kick out the classics while members of the audience get to sing the lyrics. Stan Lee of The Dickies, Greg Hetson of Circle Jerks, Darrin Pfeiffer of Goldfinger, and Randy Bradbury of Pennywise frequently serve as the band on tour.

You can hear the song below.