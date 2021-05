, Posted by 5 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

In a brief instagram post, Against Me! mastermind Laura Jane Grace stated that the band will begin recording their new album soon. Grace said: "Verified Mint condition, straight from Japan. Ready to start recording @againstme LP." You can see the post below. AM's last studio LP was Shape Shift With Me in 2016. LJG released Stay Alive in 2020.