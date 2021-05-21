Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, The Bronx, more added to Riot Fest

Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, The Bronx, more added to Riot Fest
by Festivals & Events

Riot Fest have announced more bands to their 2021 lineup. Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, The Bronx, and Citizen are among the new additions to the festival and join the previously announced bands. Riot Fest will take place September 17-19 this year at Douglas Park in Chicago. The Misfits and My Chemical Romance will be playing Riot Fest in 2022. See all the new additions below.

2021 Riot Fest Additions

Dropkick Murphys

Rancid

The Bronx

Kississippi

Jackie Hayes

Oxymorrons

Girlpuppy

Senor Kino

Four Years Strong

Citizen

Man On Man

The Bollweevils

The Orphan The Poet

Bearings

Spider

Devon Kay & The Solutions

Machine Gun Kelly

Knuckle Puck

3OH!3

Bleached

BlackStarKids

Skating Polly

Pet Symmetry

Gymshorts

The Weak Days

Airstream Futures