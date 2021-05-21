Riot Fest have announced more bands to their 2021 lineup. Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, The Bronx, and Citizen are among the new additions to the festival and join the previously announced bands. Riot Fest will take place September 17-19 this year at Douglas Park in Chicago. The Misfits and My Chemical Romance will be playing Riot Fest in 2022. See all the new additions below.