Riot Fest have announced more bands to their 2021 lineup. Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, The Bronx, and Citizen are among the new additions to the festival and join the previously announced bands. Riot Fest will take place September 17-19 this year at Douglas Park in Chicago. The Misfits and My Chemical Romance will be playing Riot Fest in 2022. See all the new additions below.
2021 Riot Fest Additions
Dropkick Murphys
Rancid
The Bronx
Kississippi
Jackie Hayes
Oxymorrons
Girlpuppy
Senor Kino
Four Years Strong
Citizen
Man On Man
The Bollweevils
The Orphan The Poet
Bearings
Spider
Devon Kay & The Solutions
Machine Gun Kelly
Knuckle Puck
3OH!3
Bleached
BlackStarKids
Skating Polly
Pet Symmetry
Gymshorts
The Weak Days
Airstream Futures