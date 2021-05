6 hours ago by Em Moore

Professional skater Tony Hawk has recorded a cover of The Jam with Punk Rock Karaoke. The cover is of their 1977 song "In The City". Punk Rock Karaoke is made up of Stan Lee of The Dickies, Greg Hetson of Circle Jerks, Darrin Pfeiffer of Goldfinger, and Randy Bradbury of Pennywise. Check out the video below.