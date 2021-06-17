The Interrupters announce film

The Interrupters have announced that they will be releasing a film. The film is called This Is My Family and will premiere June 24 at 6pm PT on the Moment House platform. The film was directed by Kevin Kerslake and features a full live performance from the Tokyo based Summer Sonic festival as well as behind the scenes footage and interviews. The Interrupters will release their live album Live in Tokyo! on June 18 and will be touring with the Hella Mega Tour later this year and with Dropkick Murphys in 2022. The band last released Fight The Good Fight in 2018. Check out the trailer below.