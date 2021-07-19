The Dirty Nil and Worriers to join The Menzingers on 2021 tour

The Menzingers
by Tours

The Menzingers recently announced a US tour for this fall and have announced that Worriers and The Dirty Nil will be joining them on the majority of dates. The band have also announced a few additional dates for the tour. The Menzingers will also be touring with Rise Against this summer and last released Hello Exile in 2019. Check out the updated dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 08The MetProvidence, RI (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
Oct 09Philly Music FestArdmore, PA (no Dirty Nil or Worriers)
Oct 10Philly Music FestArdmore, PA (no Dirty Nil or Worriers)
Oct 12Rec RoomBuffalo, NY (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
Oct 14ColonyWoodstock, NY (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
Oct 15The Lost HorizonSyracuse, NY (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
Oct 16PalladiumWorcester, MA (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
Oct 17Webster UndergroundHartford, CT (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
Oct 20Pyramid SchemeGrand Rapids, MI (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
Oct 22The Lyric at SkywayMinneapolis, MN (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
Oct 23GabesIowa City, IA (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
Oct 24SlowdownOmaha, NE (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
Oct 26Southgate HouseNewport, KY (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
Oct 28Cat’s CradleCarrboro, NC (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
Oct 29The BroadberryRichmond, VA (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
Oct 30The Loud (formerly the V Club)Huntington, WV (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
Nov 0289 NorthLong Island City, NY (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
Nov 03Le Poisson RougeNew York, NY (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
Nov 04Le Poisson RougeNew York, NY (Worriers only)