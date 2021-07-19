The Menzingers recently announced a US tour for this fall and have announced that Worriers and The Dirty Nil will be joining them on the majority of dates. The band have also announced a few additional dates for the tour. The Menzingers will also be touring with Rise Against this summer and last released Hello Exile in 2019. Check out the updated dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 08
|The Met
|Providence, RI (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
|Oct 09
|Philly Music Fest
|Ardmore, PA (no Dirty Nil or Worriers)
|Oct 10
|Philly Music Fest
|Ardmore, PA (no Dirty Nil or Worriers)
|Oct 12
|Rec Room
|Buffalo, NY (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
|Oct 14
|Colony
|Woodstock, NY (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
|Oct 15
|The Lost Horizon
|Syracuse, NY (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
|Oct 16
|Palladium
|Worcester, MA (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
|Oct 17
|Webster Underground
|Hartford, CT (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
|Oct 20
|Pyramid Scheme
|Grand Rapids, MI (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
|Oct 22
|The Lyric at Skyway
|Minneapolis, MN (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
|Oct 23
|Gabes
|Iowa City, IA (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
|Oct 24
|Slowdown
|Omaha, NE (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
|Oct 26
|Southgate House
|Newport, KY (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
|Oct 28
|Cat’s Cradle
|Carrboro, NC (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
|Oct 29
|The Broadberry
|Richmond, VA (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
|Oct 30
|The Loud (formerly the V Club)
|Huntington, WV (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
|Nov 02
|89 North
|Long Island City, NY (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
|Nov 03
|Le Poisson Rouge
|New York, NY (w/The Dirty Nil, Worriers)
|Nov 04
|Le Poisson Rouge
|New York, NY (Worriers only)