The Dirty Nil have announced Canadian and American tour dates for 2021. The dates will take place in November and December. The Dirty Nil will be supporting The Menzingers with Worriers in October and November. The Dirty Nil released Fuck Art earlier this year. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 18
|Mohawk Place
|Buffalo, NY
|Nov 19
|Warehouse Concert Hall
|St. Catharines, ON
|Nov 30
|Thunderbird Cafe
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Dec 02
|A&R Music Bar
|Columbus, OH
|Dec 03
|Off Broadway
|St. Louis, MO
|Dec 04
|The End
|Nashville, TN
|Dec 07
|Black Cat
|Washington, DC
|Dec 08
|Underground Arts
|Philadelphia, PA
|Dec 10
|Knitting Factory Brooklyn
|Brooklyn, NY
|Dec 17
|London Music Hall
|London, ON