The Dirty Nil announce 2021 tour
The Dirty Nil have announced Canadian and American tour dates for 2021. The dates will take place in November and December. The Dirty Nil will be supporting The Menzingers with Worriers in October and November. The Dirty Nil released Fuck Art earlier this year. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 18Mohawk PlaceBuffalo, NY
Nov 19Warehouse Concert HallSt. Catharines, ON
Nov 30Thunderbird CafePittsburgh, PA
Dec 02A&R Music BarColumbus, OH
Dec 03Off BroadwaySt. Louis, MO
Dec 04The EndNashville, TN
Dec 07Black CatWashington, DC
Dec 08Underground ArtsPhiladelphia, PA
Dec 10Knitting Factory BrooklynBrooklyn, NY
Dec 17London Music HallLondon, ON