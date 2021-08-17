Every Time I Die announce album details, release video

Every Time I Die have announced details for their upcoming ninth album. The album is called Radical and will be out October 22 via Epitaph Records. They have also released a video for their new song "Post-Boredom". The video was directed by Tes Hash and Daniel Davison. The band will be touring North America with Underoath and Spiritbox in 2022 and will be touring the UK with The Bronx, Jesus Piece, and Santion in in 2022. Every Time I Die released Low Teens in 2016. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Radical Tracklist

1. Dark Distance

2. Sly

3. Planet Shit

4. Post-Boredom

5. A Colossal Wreck

6. Desperate Pleasures

7. All This And War

8. Thing With Feathers

9. Hostile Architecture

10. AWOL

11. The Whip

12. White Void

13. Distress Rehearsal

14. sexsexsex

15. People Verses

16. We Go Together