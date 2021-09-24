Every Time I Die announce 2021 tour dates (US)

Every Time I Die have announced US tour dates for this November and December. '68 and Candy will be joining them on all dates. They will also be touring North America with Underoath and Spiritbox in 2022 and the UK in 2022 with The Bronx, Jesus Piece, and Sanction. Every Time I Die will be releasing Radical October 22 via Epitaph Records and released Low Teens in 2016. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 04The King of ClubsColumbus, OH
Nov 05Pyramid SchemeGrand Rapids, MI
Nov 06The Red FlagSt. Louis, MO
Nov 07Gabe'sIowa City, IA
Nov 08The Waiting RoomOmaha, NE
Nov 09The Granada TheaterLawrence, KS
Nov 11The CoastFort Collins, CO
Nov 12The Black SheepColorado Springs, CO
Nov 13Mesa TheaterGrand Junction, CO
Nov 15Lowbrow PalaceEl Paso, TX
Nov 16The LibertyRoswell, NM
Nov 19The ParishAustin, TX
Nov 20The ParishAustin, TX
Nov 22House of RockCorpus Christi, TX
Nov 23Chelsea's LiveBaton Rouge, LA
Nov 261904Jacksonville, FL
Nov 27GrampsMiami, FL
Nov 28Respectable StreetWest Palm Beach, FL
Nov 29The Abbey PubOrlando, FL
Nov 30The Abbey PubOrlando, FL
Dec 02Grey EagleAsheville, NC
Dec 03The LoudHuntington, WV (no Candy)
Dec 04The BroadberryRichmond, VA (no Candy)
Dec 05Elevaion 27Virginia Beach, VA (no Candy)