Every Time I Die have announced US tour dates for this November and December. '68 and Candy will be joining them on all dates. They will also be touring North America with Underoath and Spiritbox in 2022 and the UK in 2022 with The Bronx, Jesus Piece, and Sanction. Every Time I Die will be releasing Radical October 22 via Epitaph Records and released Low Teens in 2016. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 04
|The King of Clubs
|Columbus, OH
|Nov 05
|Pyramid Scheme
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Nov 06
|The Red Flag
|St. Louis, MO
|Nov 07
|Gabe's
|Iowa City, IA
|Nov 08
|The Waiting Room
|Omaha, NE
|Nov 09
|The Granada Theater
|Lawrence, KS
|Nov 11
|The Coast
|Fort Collins, CO
|Nov 12
|The Black Sheep
|Colorado Springs, CO
|Nov 13
|Mesa Theater
|Grand Junction, CO
|Nov 15
|Lowbrow Palace
|El Paso, TX
|Nov 16
|The Liberty
|Roswell, NM
|Nov 19
|The Parish
|Austin, TX
|Nov 20
|The Parish
|Austin, TX
|Nov 22
|House of Rock
|Corpus Christi, TX
|Nov 23
|Chelsea's Live
|Baton Rouge, LA
|Nov 26
|1904
|Jacksonville, FL
|Nov 27
|Gramps
|Miami, FL
|Nov 28
|Respectable Street
|West Palm Beach, FL
|Nov 29
|The Abbey Pub
|Orlando, FL
|Nov 30
|The Abbey Pub
|Orlando, FL
|Dec 02
|Grey Eagle
|Asheville, NC
|Dec 03
|The Loud
|Huntington, WV (no Candy)
|Dec 04
|The Broadberry
|Richmond, VA (no Candy)
|Dec 05
|Elevaion 27
|Virginia Beach, VA (no Candy)