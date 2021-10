2 hours ago by Em Moore

We Are The Union and Eve 6 have released a cover of "Sound System" by Operation Ivy. The video for the cover originally premiered at Riot Fest, the festival Laura Jane Grace has been petitioning for an Op Ivy reunion, and was directed by Chris Graue. We Are The Union released Ordinary Life earlier this year. Eve 6 released their EP grim value earlier this year. Check out the video below.