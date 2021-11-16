Audiotree owner and wife accused of taking hidden video of nannies undressing

Audiotree is a website that records and posts live sessions of bands doing in studio sets. Bands that have appeared on the site include War on Women, Thin Lips, Teenage Halloween, Drug Church, Shonen Knife, Pup, Lemuria, and many others. Michael Johnston founded and owns Audiotree. He also owns Chicago venues Lincoln Hall and Schubas and the restaurant Tied House.

Today it became public that two nannies, who are currently keeping their identities private, have alleged that Johnston and Kelly Halverson, Johnston's wife, set up hidden cameras in a bathroom and guest bedroom in the house. The allegations then further state that Johnston and his wife went on at least two trips, and encouraged two nannies to use the jacuzzi in the bathroom with the hidden camera.

The two nannies, who have filed a civil suit under the names Jane Doe and Julie Doe, allege specifically that Halverson “encouraged Julie and Jane to use the Jacuzzi bathtub in the master bathroom” and to “help themselves to the Johnstons' wine and beer while they were away.” Further, the women allege the couple secretly videotaped them undressed and bathing using spy cameras for their own sexual gratification, according to the women’s lawsuit. The next month, the couple once again asked Jane to house-sit for them over night. Jane alleges that as she was about to undress, she discovered a hidden camera disguised as a picture frame aimed at the bathtub. Jane states that she searched the house and found two more hidden cameras, one in a bathroom disguised as an iPhone dock charger and another in the bedroom she was using."

Johnston has also been charged with= making an unauthorized recording in a bathroom. His wife has not been charged.

Audiotree, Lincoln Hall, and Schubas have issued a joint statement stating that Johnston is removed from any leadership roles regarding the companies. COO Adam Thurston is now running Audiotree.

