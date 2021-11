10 hours ago by Em Moore

Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Gos (who were recently inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame) has joined Punk Rock Karaoke to record a cover of "Love and A Molotov Cocktail" by The Flys. Punk Rock Karaoke is made up of Stan Lee of The Dickies, Greg Hetson of Circle Jerks, Darrin Pfeiffer of Goldfinger, and Randy Bradbury of Pennywise. Check out the video below.