Anthony Green/Laura Jane Grace/Tim Kasher announce tour

Anthony Green/Laura Jane Grace/Tim Kasher announce tour
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Laura Jane Grace, Anthony Green, and Tim Kasher have announced an American tour together. Mikey Erg, Home Is Where, and Oceanator will be joining them on select dates. The tour will take place in May and tickets go on sale March 4. Laura Jane Grace will be touring Canada in September and released her solo EP At War With The Silverfish earlier this year and her solo LP Stay Alive in 2020. Anthony Green released his solo EP Let's Start a Band in 2021. Tim Kasher will be releasing his new solo album Middling Age on April 15 and released his solo album No Resolution in 2017. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 01Fine Line Music CafeMinneapolis, MN (w/Mikey Erg)
May 02Eagles Club at The Rave HallMilwaukee, WI (w/Mikey Erg)
May 03Thalia HallChicago, IL (w/Mikey Erg)
May 05Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA (w/Mikey Erg)
May 06The Stone PonyAsbury Park, NJ
May 07Crystal Ballroom at Somerville TheatreSomerville, MA (w/Mikey Erg)
May 09Irving PlazaNew York, NY (w/Home Is Where)
May 10Baltimore SoundstageBaltmore, MD (w/Home Is Where)
May 11The UndergroundCharlotte, NC (w/Home Is Where)
May 12Buckhead TheatreAtlanta, GA (w/Home Is Where)
May 14The HangarNew Orleans, LA (w/Home Is Where)
May 15White Oak Music HallHouston, TX (w/Home Is Where)
May 17Vibes Event CenterSan Antonio, TX (w/Home Is Where)
May 18The LibertyRoswell, NM (w/Home Is Where)
May 20Crescent BallroomPhoenix, AZ (w/Oceanator)
May 21The Glass HousePomona, CA (w/Oceanator)
May 22The Regent TheaterLos Angeles, CA (w/Oceanator)
May 24August HallSan Francisco, CA (w/Oceanator)
May 26Wonder BallroomPortland, OR (w/Oceanator)
May 27ShowboxSeattle, WA (w/Oceanator)
My 29The OlympicBoise, ID (w/Oceanator)
May 30Metro Music HallSalt Lake City, UT (w/Oceanator)
May 31Summit Music HallDenver, CO (w/Oceanator)