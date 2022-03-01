Laura Jane Grace, Anthony Green, and Tim Kasher have announced an American tour together. Mikey Erg, Home Is Where, and Oceanator will be joining them on select dates. The tour will take place in May and tickets go on sale March 4. Laura Jane Grace will be touring Canada in September and released her solo EP At War With The Silverfish earlier this year and her solo LP Stay Alive in 2020. Anthony Green released his solo EP Let's Start a Band in 2021. Tim Kasher will be releasing his new solo album Middling Age on April 15 and released his solo album No Resolution in 2017. Check out the dates below.