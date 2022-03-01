Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Laura Jane Grace, Anthony Green, and Tim Kasher have announced an American tour together. Mikey Erg, Home Is Where, and Oceanator will be joining them on select dates. The tour will take place in May and tickets go on sale March 4. Laura Jane Grace will be touring Canada in September and released her solo EP At War With The Silverfish earlier this year and her solo LP Stay Alive in 2020. Anthony Green released his solo EP Let's Start a Band in 2021. Tim Kasher will be releasing his new solo album Middling Age on April 15 and released his solo album No Resolution in 2017. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 01
|Fine Line Music Cafe
|Minneapolis, MN (w/Mikey Erg)
|May 02
|Eagles Club at The Rave Hall
|Milwaukee, WI (w/Mikey Erg)
|May 03
|Thalia Hall
|Chicago, IL (w/Mikey Erg)
|May 05
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Mikey Erg)
|May 06
|The Stone Pony
|Asbury Park, NJ
|May 07
|Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre
|Somerville, MA (w/Mikey Erg)
|May 09
|Irving Plaza
|New York, NY (w/Home Is Where)
|May 10
|Baltimore Soundstage
|Baltmore, MD (w/Home Is Where)
|May 11
|The Underground
|Charlotte, NC (w/Home Is Where)
|May 12
|Buckhead Theatre
|Atlanta, GA (w/Home Is Where)
|May 14
|The Hangar
|New Orleans, LA (w/Home Is Where)
|May 15
|White Oak Music Hall
|Houston, TX (w/Home Is Where)
|May 17
|Vibes Event Center
|San Antonio, TX (w/Home Is Where)
|May 18
|The Liberty
|Roswell, NM (w/Home Is Where)
|May 20
|Crescent Ballroom
|Phoenix, AZ (w/Oceanator)
|May 21
|The Glass House
|Pomona, CA (w/Oceanator)
|May 22
|The Regent Theater
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Oceanator)
|May 24
|August Hall
|San Francisco, CA (w/Oceanator)
|May 26
|Wonder Ballroom
|Portland, OR (w/Oceanator)
|May 27
|Showbox
|Seattle, WA (w/Oceanator)
|My 29
|The Olympic
|Boise, ID (w/Oceanator)
|May 30
|Metro Music Hall
|Salt Lake City, UT (w/Oceanator)
|May 31
|Summit Music Hall
|Denver, CO (w/Oceanator)