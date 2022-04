Tim Kasher, frontman for Cursive and The Good Life, today shared his new video for "Forever of the Living Dead." The song, which features Laura Jane Grace (Against Me!) and Jeff Rosenstock - as well as Kasher’s nine-year-old niece - is the second single from his new solo album Middling Age. Due out digitally April 15th, with vinyl to follow in late Spring, via 15 Passenger Records.