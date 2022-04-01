Epitaph Records release Ukraine benefit compilation album

Epitaph Records has released a compilation album on Bandcamp to benefit Ukraine. The album features a previously unreleased song by Millencolin and songs by Thrice, The Menzingers, Rancid, Propagandhi, Pennywise, Architects, Bad Religion, The Interrupters, Converge and more. All proceeds of the album will go toward Doctors Without Borders. Check out the album and tracklist below.
Ukraine Benefit Compilation Tracklist
1. Architects - Animals (Amazon Original)
2. Thrice - Scavengers
3. Millencolin - Every Night
4. Pennywise - Peaceful Day
5. The Menzingers - Toy Soldier
6. Parkway Drive - Wild Eyes
7. Teenage Wrist - Earth Is A Black Hole
8. Converge - Eye of the Quarrel
9. Bad Religion - My Sanity
10. The Interrupters - Broken World
11. Rancid - Indestructible
12. Raised FIst - Sanctions
13. The Ghost Inside - One Choice
14. HUNNY - Daydreams/Heartbreaks
15. Early Eyes - Catch You
16. Propagandhi - Cop Just Out OF Frame
17. Remo Drive - Ode to Joy 2
18. Grade 2 - On The Radar