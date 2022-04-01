Epitaph Records release Ukraine benefit compilation album

Epitaph Records release Ukraine benefit compilation album
Epitaph Records has released a compilation album on Bandcamp to benefit Ukraine. The album features a previously unreleased song by Millencolin and songs by Thrice, The Menzingers, Rancid, Propagandhi, Pennywise, Architects, Bad Religion, The Interrupters, Converge and more. All proceeds of the album will go toward Doctors Without Borders. Check out the album and tracklist below.

Ukraine Benefit Compilation Tracklist

1. Architects - Animals (Amazon Original)

2. Thrice - Scavengers

3. Millencolin - Every Night

4. Pennywise - Peaceful Day

5. The Menzingers - Toy Soldier

6. Parkway Drive - Wild Eyes

7. Teenage Wrist - Earth Is A Black Hole

8. Converge - Eye of the Quarrel

9. Bad Religion - My Sanity

10. The Interrupters - Broken World

11. Rancid - Indestructible

12. Raised FIst - Sanctions

13. The Ghost Inside - One Choice

14. HUNNY - Daydreams/Heartbreaks

15. Early Eyes - Catch You

16. Propagandhi - Cop Just Out OF Frame

17. Remo Drive - Ode to Joy 2

18. Grade 2 - On The Radar