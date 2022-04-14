Circle Jerks postpone all East Coast shows

Circle Jerks have announced the postponement of more shows as Keith Morris continues to recover from COVID-19. The shows affected are their two nights at Irving Plaza in New York, Black Cat in Washington, DC, The Broadberry in Richmond, The Orange Peel in Asheville, Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, Masquerade in Atlanta, and Tipitina's in New Orleans. The tour is set to resume in April 26 at the Mohawk in Austin. The band released a statement that reads in part,



"We had hoped it wouldn’t come to this, but our fearless singer, our dude, Keith Morris, is headed home to rest for 10 days as he recovers from COVID-19. This will not stop Keith! You have no idea how ecstatic we are to be on tour for the first time in 15 years. Seeing your excitement every night has made it all worth it. Thank you! We plan to announce all rescheduled shows in the next week or two. And we will start the tour again on Tuesday, April 26th in Austin for two nights at the Mohawk. Get ready, Texas! […]We will continue to provide updates on Keith and all things Circle Jerks on our socials. We wish Keith a speedy recovery and cannot wait to see you all soon"

These shows will be rescheduled along with the previously postponed shows and those dates will be announced soon. See the post in full below.