Fest has added a bunch of new bands to this year's installment. Bands added include Paint it Black, The Copyrights, Against All Authority, La Dispute, Worriers, Comeback Kid, Folly, Broadway Calls, The Pietasters, Chuck Ragan, Bad Cop / Bad Cop, MEAT WAVE, Kyle Kinane, Jonah Ray, Algernon Cadwallader, The Methadones, The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die, Chris Farren, Errortype:Eleven, Scowl, CLIFFDIVER, Their / They're / There, Timeshares, Franz Nicolay, The Holy Mess, and more.
Fest 20 is October 28-30 in Gainesville, Florida.