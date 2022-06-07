Punk In Drublic announces East Coast festivals (US)

The Punk in Drublic music and beer festival has announced three new American East Coast dates for this fall. The festival will be hitting Worcester, Massachusetts on September 24, Baltimore on October 1, and Asbury Park on October 2. NOFX, Descendents, and Face to Face will be playing all dates. T.S.O.L., Night Birds, and No Trigger will be joining them in Worcester and The Lawrence Arms, T.S.O.L., Night Birds, and Suzi Moon will be joining them in Baltimore. Tickets for these new dates go on sale Friday, June 10. Punk in Drublic previously announced a handful of shows across the US for this summer. See the new dates below.

DateVenueCityBands
Jul 08Jacobs PavilionCleveland, OH(w/NOFX, Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, The Menzingers, The Suicide Machines, The Bronx, Pet Needs)
Jul 09Masonic Temple OutdoorsDetroit, MI(w/NOFX, Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, The Menzingers, The Suicide Machines, The Bronx, Pet Needs)
Aug 20Fiddler's GreenDenver, CO(w/NOFX, Pennywise, Circle Jerks, The Suicide Machines, Adolescents, T.S.O.L., Dwarves, Bridge City Sinners, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Pkew Pkew Pkew, Cheap Perfume, All Waffle Trick)
Sep 24The Palladium OutdoorsWorcester, MA(w/NOFX, Descendents, Face to Face, T.S.O.L., Night Birds, No Trigger)
Oct 01Port CovingtonBaltimore, MD(w/NOFX, Descendents, Face to Face, The Lawrence Arms, T.S.O.L., Night Birds, Suzi Moon)
Oct 02Stone Pony Summer StageAsbury Park, NJ(w/NOFX, Descendents, Face to Face)