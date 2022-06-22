Dead Kennedys, Subhumans, Good Riddance, more added to Punk In The Park

by Festivals & Events

Punk In The Park has announced the rest of their lineup for 2022. Dead Kennedys, Subhumans, Good Riddance, Pulley, Dead Boys, Agent Orange, 7Seconds, and Beach Rats are among the new bands announced. They join the previously announced first wave lineup that included headliners Bad Religion and Dropkick Murphys. Punk In The Park will take place November 5 and 6 at Oak Canyon Park in Orange County, California. See the full lineup below.

Punk In The Park 2022 Lineup