Kill Lincoln & Omnigone announce California shows
Kill Lincoln and Omnigone have announced a handful of shows together for this summer in California. Eichlers, Sad Snack, Half Past Two, and Noise Complaint will be joining them on select dates. Josh PM created the tour poster. Tickets go on sale June 24. Kill Lincoln released their album Can’t Complain in 2020. Omnigone will be releasing a split EP with Protagonist on June 30 and released their album No Faith in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 10Cafe ColonialSacramento, CA (w/Eichlers)
Aug 12Bottom of the HillSan Francisco, CA (w/Sad Snack)
Aug 13Chain ReactionAnaheim, CA (w/Half Past Two, Noise Complaint)