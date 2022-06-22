Kill Lincoln & Omnigone announce California shows

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Kill Lincoln and Omnigone have announced a handful of shows together for this summer in California. Eichlers, Sad Snack, Half Past Two, and Noise Complaint will be joining them on select dates. Josh PM created the tour poster. Tickets go on sale June 24. Kill Lincoln released their album Can’t Complain in 2020. Omnigone will be releasing a split EP with Protagonist on June 30 and released their album No Faith in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 10
|Cafe Colonial
|Sacramento, CA (w/Eichlers)
|Aug 12
|Bottom of the Hill
|San Francisco, CA (w/Sad Snack)
|Aug 13
|Chain Reaction
|Anaheim, CA (w/Half Past Two, Noise Complaint)