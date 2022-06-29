Sincere Engineer has released a video for new song "Bottle Lightning Twice". The video was filmed by Eric Mott & Joesph Klomes and was written and directed by Deanna Belos. The song is a standalone single and is out now via Hopeless Records. Sincere Engineer will be touring the US solo with Covey in July and August and will be touring Europe as a full band with Joyce Manor and The Menzingers in the fall. Sincere Engineer released Bless My Psyche in 2021. Check out the video below.