Bikini Kill cancel three US shows due to positive COVID case in band

Bikini Kill have announced that they will be postponing their upcoming three shows in Silver Spring (July 11 and 12 at The Fillmore) and Philadelphia (July 13 at Franklin Music Hall) due to a member of the band testing positive for COVID. The band announced this in a statement on Twitter that reads,



"Unfortunately due to a member of Bikini Kill testing positive with Covid, we will be unable to play our upcoming shows in Silver Spring (tonight, tomorrow) and Philadelphia. These three shows will be postponed with more info on the rescheduled dates coming soon. Please contact your local venue for any questions regarding your tickets. We are hopeful that the remaining dates will still happen as planned."

The band cancelled five US shows in June and cancelled their European tour also due to a positive COVID case in the band. Bikini Kill will (hopefully) resume their North American tour later this month.