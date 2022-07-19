A Vulture Wake have released a video for their new song "Lost Cause of The Year". The band includes Chad Price (ALL/Drag the River), Joe Raposo (RKL/Lagwagon), Sean Sellers (Good Riddance/The Real McKenzies) and Brandon D. Landelius (The Mag Seven.) The song is off their upcoming EP Animal out September 9 via Thousand Island Records. A Vulture Wake released their EP Kingdom earlier this year and their album The Appropriate Level of Outrage in 2018. Check out the video below.
