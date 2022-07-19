Riot Fest has announced the lineup for the 2022 edition of the festival in Chicago. Headliners include My Chemical Romance, The (Original) Misfits, Nine Inch Nails Taking Back Sunday, Coolio, Marky Ramone’s Blitzkrieg, Poliça, Zola Jesus, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Sunny Day Real Estate, Yellowcard, Rocket From The Crypt and more.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
- My Chemical Romance
- Alkaline Trio
- Portugal. The Man
- Bleachers
- Placebo
- Descendents
- Rocket From the Crypt
- the Wonder Years
- Jeff Rosenstock
- Anberlin
- Lagwagon
- Lucky Boys Confusion
- Hot Mulligan
- Foxy Shazam
- Boston Manor
- Sincere Engineer
- Pale Waves
- Cloud Nothings
- Ls Dunes
- Carolesdaughter
- Destroy Boys
- Aviva
- Bob Vylan
- Holy Fawn
- Algiers
- Wargasm (Uk)
- Cliffdiver
- Sitting on Stacy
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
- The ORIGINAL MISFITS (Performing Walk Among Us)
- Yellowcard
- Bauhaus
- Sunny Day Real Estate
- Bad Religion
- Yungblud
- the Story So Far
- the Front Bottoms
- the Menzingers
- Alexisonfire
- Movements
- Jxdn
- the Get Up Kids
- Gwar
- 7 Seconds
- Madball
- Fear
- Bully
- the Joy Formidable
- Together Pangea
- Poorstacy
- Mannequin Pussy
- War on Women
- Charlotte Sands
- Jake Hill
- Bridge City Sinners
- Thick
- Skating Polly
- No Trigger
- Surfbort
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs
- Ice Cube
- Sleater-Kinney
- Jimmy Eat World
- the Academy Is…
- Action Bronson
- Lunachicks
- the Maine
- Midtown
- Pvris
- Jawbox
- Alice Glass
- the Linda Lindas
- Less Than Jake
- Mom Jeans.
- Real Friends
- the Juliana Theory
- Josh a
- Renforshort
- Joey Valence & Brae
- Weathers
- Kid Sistr
- Save Face
- the Bombpops
- Treaty of Paris
- Concrete Castles
- Chastity
- Moon Kissed
- Night Spice