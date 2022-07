The Wonder Years have posted the lyric video for their track, "Low Tide" It's from their upcoming album The Hum Goes On Forever and will be out September 23 via Loneliest Place On Earth/Hopeless Records. It's the first album of new material since Sister Cities in 2018.

Check out the song below. It prominently features Soupy looking more and more like the protagonist of Lagwagon's "Razor Burn."