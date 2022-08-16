Lande Hekt has released a video for her new song "Backstreet Snow". The video was directed, edited, and produced by Martin "gingerdope" Bannister. The song is off her upcoming solo album House Without A View due out September 23 via Get Better Records and Prize Sunflower Records. Lande Hekt will be touring Canada with Laura Jane Grace and Mobina Galore in September and touring the UK in November. She released her solo album Going to Hell in 2020. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryAvail to play 2 NY shows with Paint It Black, Suicide Machines, more
Next StoryBuzzcocks to release new album in September
Lande Hekt: "Backstreet Snow"
Lande Hekt announces new album, releases "Gay Space Cadets" video & UK tour dates
Mobina Galore announce German tour dates
Gregor Barnett announce summer shows
Laura Jane Grace performs AM!’s “Unconditional Love” with Mikey Erg
Lande Hekt releases "Romantic" video
Mobina Galore release "Whiskey Water" video
"Max Creeps," band with no evidence of existence, "break up" after 40 years, legends pay tribute...
Tim Kasher: "Forever of the Living Dead"
Home Is Where and Record Setter announce split EP, release two new songs