The Menzingers have announced that they will be reissuing their album On the Impossible Past for its 10th anniverary. Along with the album, the reissue will feature an eight track EP of demos called On The Possible Past. A lyric video for the acoustic demo version of "Burn" has been released. The reissue will be out November 4 via Epitaph Records. The Menzingers will be touring Europe in October with Joyce Manor and Sincere Engineer and will be continuing their On The Impossible Past anniversary tour this fall and winter. They released their album Hello Exile in 2019. Check out the video below.