Thursday announce winter 'Full Collapse' 21st anniversary shows (US & CAN)

Thursday have announced Full Collapse 21st anniversary shows for this winter. These shows will take place in the US and Canada and join their ongoing 21st anniversary tour. Cursive will be joining them for this run and will be performing Domestica in full for its 20th anniversary. Anthony Green will also be playing on the majority of dates. Thursday released No Devolution in 2011. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Dec 03The Rave/Eagles ClubMilwaukee, WI
Dec 04The ForgeJoliet, IL
Dec 05Beachland BallroomCleveland, OH
Dec 06Phoenix Concert TheatreToronto, ON
Dec 07Imperial BellQuebec City, QC (no Anthony Green)
Dec 09Theatre CoronaMontreal, QC
Dec 10Fete Music HallProvidence, RI
Dec 11Phantom PowerMillersville, PA
Dec 13Higher GroundBurlington, VT
Dec 15Wally's PubHampton Beach, NH
Dec 16The ParamountHuntington, NY
Dec 17The Chance TheaterPoughkeepsie, NY