Thursday have announced Full Collapse 21st anniversary shows for this winter. These shows will take place in the US and Canada and join their ongoing 21st anniversary tour. Cursive will be joining them for this run and will be performing Domestica in full for its 20th anniversary. Anthony Green will also be playing on the majority of dates. Thursday released No Devolution in 2011. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Dec 03
|The Rave/Eagles Club
|Milwaukee, WI
|Dec 04
|The Forge
|Joliet, IL
|Dec 05
|Beachland Ballroom
|Cleveland, OH
|Dec 06
|Phoenix Concert Theatre
|Toronto, ON
|Dec 07
|Imperial Bell
|Quebec City, QC (no Anthony Green)
|Dec 09
|Theatre Corona
|Montreal, QC
|Dec 10
|Fete Music Hall
|Providence, RI
|Dec 11
|Phantom Power
|Millersville, PA
|Dec 13
|Higher Ground
|Burlington, VT
|Dec 15
|Wally's Pub
|Hampton Beach, NH
|Dec 16
|The Paramount
|Huntington, NY
|Dec 17
|The Chance Theater
|Poughkeepsie, NY