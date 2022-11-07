Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Ceremony have added a handful of Californian dates to their ongoing US tour. Spy will be joining them on the majority of new dates. Ceremony released their 12-inch Vanity Spawned by Fear earlier this year. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Nov 25
|The Canyon at The Oxnard Performing Arts Center
|Oxnard, CA
|w/Spy
|Nov 26
|Urbani Cellar
|Santa Cruz, CA
|w/Spy
|Nov 27
|Goldfield Trading Post
|Sacramento, CA
|w/Spy
|Nov 29
|The Fillmore
|San Francisco, CA
|w/Turnover, Yumi Zouma,, Horse Jumper of Love