Ceremony add more California shows to US tour
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Ceremony have added a handful of Californian dates to their ongoing US tour. Spy will be joining them on the majority of new dates. Ceremony released their 12-inch Vanity Spawned by Fear earlier this year. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Nov 25The Canyon at The Oxnard Performing Arts CenterOxnard, CAw/Spy
Nov 26Urbani CellarSanta Cruz, CAw/Spy
Nov 27Goldfield Trading PostSacramento, CAw/Spy
Nov 29The FillmoreSan Francisco, CAw/Turnover, Yumi Zouma,, Horse Jumper of Love