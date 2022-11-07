Sick New World Festival, a new festival similar to When We Were Young Fest, has announced its inaugural lineup. System of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus, Turnstile, Evanescence, Mr. Bungle, Ministry, Spiritbox, Kittie, Killing Joke, Machine Girl, Body Count, Cradle of Filth, Fiddlehead, and Scowl are among the bands playing. The festival will take place May 13, 2023 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets go on sale November 11. Check out the lineup in full below.
Sick New World Festival Lineup 2023
System of A Down
Korn
Deftones
Incubus
Evenescence
Turnstile
Chevelle
The Sisters of Mercy
Papa Roach
Death Grips
Flyleaf with Lacey Strum
Mr. Bungle
Ville Valo
Placebo
Ministry
She Wants Revnege
100 Gecs
Skinny Puppy
Coal Chamber
KMFDM
Killing Joke
Spiritbox
Kittie
Soulfly
P.O.D.
Sevendust
Hoobastank
Alien Ant Farm
London After Midnight
Fever 333
Health
Machine Girl
Ho99o9
Prayers
Filter
Lacuna Coil
Melvins
Failure
Stabbing Westward
Cold
Cradle of Filth
Body Count
The Birthday Massacre
The 69 Eyes
Orgy
Monster Magnet
My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult
Loathe
Panchinko
Scene Queen
Superheaven
Fiddlehead
Narrow Head
Scowl