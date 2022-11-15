Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Flatliners have announced spring tour dates for the UK and Europe. The band will be touring the Northeast US starting tomorrow, Ontario and Quebec in December including two Holiday Melee shows in Toronto, and touring the Western US and Canada in February and early March. The Flatliners released their album New Ruin earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 07
|Underworld
|London, UK
|Apr 08
|Manchester Punk Fest
|Manchester, UK
|Apr 09
|Joiners
|Southampton, UK
|Apr 11
|RCA Club
|Lisbon, PT
|Apr 12
|Wurlitzer Ballroom
|Madrid, ES
|Apr 13
|Sala Dabadaba
|Donosti, ES
|Apr 14
|Estraperlo
|Barcelona, ES