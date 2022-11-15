The Flatliners announce UK/EU shows

The Flatliners have announced spring tour dates for the UK and Europe. The band will be touring the Northeast US starting tomorrow, Ontario and Quebec in December including two Holiday Melee shows in Toronto, and touring the Western US and Canada in February and early March. The Flatliners released their album New Ruin earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 07UnderworldLondon, UK
Apr 08Manchester Punk FestManchester, UK
Apr 09JoinersSouthampton, UK
Apr 11RCA ClubLisbon, PT
Apr 12Wurlitzer BallroomMadrid, ES
Apr 13Sala DabadabaDonosti, ES
Apr 14EstraperloBarcelona, ES