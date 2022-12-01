Louisville, Kentucky music festival LDB Fest has announced their lineup for 2023. Knocked Loose, Terror, Age of Panic, Dose, Drug Church, Dying Wish, Enervate, Foreign Hands, Fugitive, Fuming Mouth, Gates to Hell, Hold My Own, Kharma, Koyo, Last Wishes, Mutually Assured Destruction, Malevolence, Mouth For War, No Pressure, One Step Closer, Pain of Truth, Raw Brigade, Regulate, Simulakra, Spy, Sunami, Two Witnesses, Upon Stone, Vamachara, Volcano, Vomit Forth, Xweaponx, and World of Pleasure will be playing. LDB Fest will take place March 17 & 18, 2023 at the Triple Crown Pavilion in Louisville.
Previous StoryNadia Garofalo of Ganser leaves band
Next StoryVideos: Kaonashi: "I Hate The Sound of Car Keys"
Knocked Loose, Terror, Drug Church, Dying Wish, more to play LDB Fest 2023
One Step Closer: "Dark Blue"
Denzel Curry, Death Grips, Converge, Jesus Piece, Gel, Scowl, Zulu, more to play Outbreak Fest 2023
The Ghost Inside, Meshuggah, Employed to Serve, The Flatliners, more to play Jera on Air 2023
Blink-182, Paramore, Turnstile, more to play Adjacent Festival 2023
The Bronx / The Chats / Drug Church / Scowl at The Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto, ON 10/20
Pile of Love to release new EP
Counterparts announce North American tour
Regulate: "Hair"
Knocked Loose at the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, ON 09/08